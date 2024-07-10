Above Normal Temperatures Through Weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for passing showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Showers should mostly be from the I-25 corridor to west over the mountains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with temperatures and lows in the mid to upper 50s for El Paso County and upper 50s to low 60s for Pueblo County.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower possible from the mountains to the I-25. Highs will be a warmer in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County mid-to-upper 90s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers possible, especially near the mountains. Highs a even warmer in the upper 90s for Colorado Springs and over 100° for Pueblo. Temperatures may get hot enough for the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.