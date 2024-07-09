Weston Timberman was born to be a cowboy

Weston Timberman has a bright future, he is only twenty years old and last month he won his second consecutive national bareback championship. He will compete in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo this week. KRDO-13 Sports asked him what kind of toll does bareback riding take on his body?

Do you go see a chiropractor after a couple of rodeos? "Oh, yeah. They have a they have sports medicine people that follows the pro rodeos around. Usually maybe a little bit afterwards you're going to catch me in that trailer getting worked on and loosened back up to ready for the next one." It's kind of like being in a car accident a little bit, isn't it?

"I mean. Yeah, you could say that for sure. It's definitely not one of the easier events on your body that takes a toll after a while."