Haley says she is releasing her convention delegates and urging them to support Trump

(CNN) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Tuesday that she is releasing her delegates to the Republican National Convention and urging them to support former President Donald Trump.

“The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity. Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America,” Haley said in a statement. “We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track. I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee.”

The move, which was first reported by Politico, comes after Haley made clear in a May speech that she would vote for Trump, despite their acrimonious differences the emerged during the Republican presidential primary.

Haley is not planning on attending the convention in Milwaukee, aides said.

“She was not invited, and she’s fine with that,” spokeswoman Chaney Denton told CNN. “Trump deserves the convention he wants. She’s made it clear she’s voting for him and wishes him the best.”

According to CNN’s delegate estimate, Haley earned 95 delegates during the primary process. However, due to state party rules, delegate estimates don’t always translate directly to how delegates vote during the roll call at the convention.

