Deputy US marshal shot teenager trying to carjack him outside Supreme Court justice’s house

(CNN) — A deputy US marshal shot an 18-year-old who attempted to carjack him while he was on duty near the house of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in Washington, DC, according to law enforcement officials.

The attempted carjacking appears to be random, a person familiar with the investigation told CNN, and there is no indication that there was any connection between the alleged crime and Sotomayor’s residence. The deputy marshal was in an unmarked car at the time of the attempted carjacking, according to court documents.

There have been nearly 260 carjacking incidents in the District of Columbia this year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The alleged carjacker, Kentrell Flowers, approached a deputy marshal in his car around 1:17 a.m. and pointed a gun through the car window, according to authorities. The marshal drew his service weapon and fired several shots at Flowers, striking him in the mouth. The deputy marshal provided first aid to Flowers at the scene, court documents said.

Flowers was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is facing charges for armed carjacking and other related crimes.

It was not immediately clear whether Flowers had obtained a lawyer.

The marshal involved in the shooting, which occurred last week, is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The officer involved shooting incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia,” the department said in its statement.

