Colorado Springs WWII veteran laid to rest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Members of the community gathered Tuesday to remember a World War II veteran as he was laid to rest.

It was an emotional day at Pikes Peak National Cemetery as Navy Corpsman and Iwo Jima survivor, Cole Griego was laid to rest. He passed away just three-months shy of his 100th birthday.

Patriot Guard Riders escorted Griego to his final resting place at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

The Griego family was surrounded by loved ones and friends as they paid their respects.

In 1943, at the age of 19, Griego was drafted into the Navy. He served as a Corpsman during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

"From the moment they landed there were bullets flying all over. He described it as living in pure hell," said Renee Tabet, Griego's stepdaughter.

She said that because of what he went through while in war, he had a different perspective on life.

"Made him appreciate life so much more because so many of his fellow soldiers had passed away. And I think that is what enabled him to be content with life," said Tabet.