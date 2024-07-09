Bear relocated after crashing Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had to remove someone from the Renaissance Festival this past weekend who was acting like a wild animal.

The "uninvited guest" was in fact a wild animal, an 80-pound bear now named Smokey.

The DCSO said the bear wandered onto the Ren Fest property on Sunday and decided to take a break under one of the buildings. Ironically, it was a building that was serving honeycomb, the sheriff's office said.

The DCSO said deputies moved patrons from the area and kept an eye on the bear until CPW officers arrived. The bear was eventually tranquilized and relocated to more suitable bear habitat,the sheriff's office said.