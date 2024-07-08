Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon named to his first All-Star team

Ryan McMahon was hoping that the script this year would have him written in as an All-Star, "What's that saying? Always bridesmaid, never bride or whatever. I feel like I'm getting married, finally," says Ryan McMahon.

Bridesmaid no more. McMahon says he is going to enjoy the all-star honeymoon, "You know, I mean, I'm just going to go enjoy it. You know, I think this all star breaks at a really good time. I think the baseball season is a grind. You know, I'm going to enjoy the four days, but I'm kind of excited to be around baseball," says McMahon.

Part of the all-star game experience is the red carpet show but Big Mac says he won’t be putting on a show, "I will probably be the most basic dressed person there. I just stick to clean clothes and yeah, try to not smell bad," says McMahon.

What he is saying is he won’t be wearing an American flag shirt like the one Charlie Blackmon wore on the red carpet at the All-Star game in 2018, "He owned that one. I can't. I can't. I got a little mullet. I can't copy him too much," says McMahon.

One thing he would like to copy is being a four time all-star like Blackmon, "I'll ask Chuck a couple of questions, but I'm just going to go try to be myself. You know, sure, there's a lot of other really good players going there and hopefully, you know, talk to them a little bit and just kind of see what happens," says McMahon.