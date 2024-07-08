John Cena announces retirement from wrestling

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — John Cena is ready to say goodbye to the sport that made him a star.

The wrestler turned actor announced during World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Monday in the Bank” event that he’ll retire from the WWE next year.

Cena, 47, is a 16-time WWE world champion. His announcement was met with boos from some in the audience. He thanked viewers “for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years.”

“WWE is filled with stories. It’s constantly a program of stories ending and new stories beginning,” Cena said at a press conference after the event. “I’ve never been too concerned with the word ‘legacy,’ and I don’t want you to mix messages here: It doesn’t mean I shortchange any second on the canvas. I wish I could do it infinitely. Now I want to just try to do something special for a globe of people I owe everything to.”

Cena said he plans to do between 30 to 40 dates through 2025 as an end to his wrestling career, which began in 2000. He has considered retirement before and during the press conference said the timing is now feels optimal.

“The business is at incredible heights of popularity and awareness,” Cena said. “There are some big things going on, especially the Netflix debut [happening in January 2025] and I take pride in being an individual WWE can call up and say, ‘Remember that idea? The time is now.’ Let’s do something that can bring all of us together.”

His 16 championships are tied with legendary wrestler Ric Flair for the record and while many in the industry have retired and returned, Cena insists that next year will be his last.

“People say they’re walking away, and two years later they come back,” he said. “I want to set the record straight right now: I’m done. This is it.”

Since gaining popularity in the WWE, Cena has found success on movie screens in films like “Barbie,” “The Suicide Squad” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.