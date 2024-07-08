Actor known for roles on ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Arrested Development’ pleads guilty over role in Capitol attack

By Casey Gannon, CNN

(CNN) — Jay Johnston, the actor known for his roles on “Arrested Development,” “Bob’s Burgers” and other TV shows, pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Johnston pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder.

Prosecutors allege that Johnston was a part of the violent assaults against law enforcement that took place in the tunnel of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol on January 6. According to charging documents, Johnston took a shield from officers and used it to push against police defending the tunnel.

Charging documents also say that Johnston acknowledged his involvement in the Capitol attack, texting an associate that it “actually wasn’t” an attack. That associate was asked by FBI investigators to confirm photos showing Johnston at the Capitol on January 6.

“The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t,” Johnson said in the text message. “Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”

Johnston’s sentencing is set for October 7 before US District Judge Carl Nichols. He is facing a maximum of five years in prison.

