CSFD & CSPD release info on fireworks response around July 4th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Both the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have released information about their responses to fireworks-related incidents in the days surrounding the 4th of July holiday.

CSPD said Friday that they had received 251 calls related to illegal fireworks since June 30th, but had written just one citation.

According to CSFD, they responded to 20 firework-related fires on the 4th. Seven of these fires were in dumpsters and responding crews found fireworks going off in the dumpsters when they arrived.

The fire department also responded to two injuries. One injury was a mild injury to a child, and the second cost an adult man most of his hand. CSFD said this incident occurred on the night of July 3, in the Cheyenne Mountain area. The man reported that a firework blew up in his hand while he was still holding it. He lost most of his hand.

CSFD said they expect fireworks-related calls to continue through the weekend.

All fireworks are illegal inside of Colorado Springs city limits.