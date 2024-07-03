Pikes Peak sunrise train rides return for 2024 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Begin your summer morning on a positive note! The popular Cog Railway sunrise train rides to the top of Pikes Peak are returning for the 2024 season.

Usually, the day's first trip departs at 8 a.m., but the Pikes Peak Cog Railway will host four special early-morning days, where the first train will leave for the summit at 4:30 a.m.

Those four days are:

July 21: National Parks and Recreation Day

Aug. 1: Colorado Appreciation Day

Sept. 11: Remembrance Day

Oct. 14: Indigenous People's Day

Tickets for the sunrise trips can be purchased on the Cog Railway's website and cost $99 per person. A timed entry permit per vehicle and admission fees can be purchased online as well.

The Broadmoor says if the trains cannot summit due to weather, they will go as far as possible to see the sunrise – but there won't be any refunds offered for not making it to the summit.