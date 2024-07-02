No, Colorado Springs is not missing a Humpty Dumpty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Where is Humpty Dumpty?

That's the question that has been circulating on social media in recent days in Colorado Springs, as folks have been asking where one of the nearly two dozen Humpty Dumpty sculptures that decorate the city has gone.

The missing sculpture is the one that sits across from the El Paso County Courthouse and many have been worried that it was stolen. Not to worry, as KRDO13 has learned that the famous, clumsy egg is safe and sound.

There are 21 different Humpty Dumpty sculptures across the city, each in a different location and each with a different personality. The missing sculpture features two of the anthropomorphic eggs playing chess.

KRDO 13 spoke to the artist who created the sculpture and learned that it's currently out for repairs after the table part of it was damaged.

"I've been making them for 44 years. When my son asked me to make this Humpty Dumpty I made him this little tiny one that I took the mold of a chicken egg. Well, he's 44 right now, so I've been making them for a long time. And Colorado Springs got one on one of the sculpture lease programs, so they have it every year and it was really popular," said artist Kimber Fiebiger.

It's unclear at this time when the eggs will be back, but we'll be sure and let you know when we see them.