Xcel Energy proposes wildfire prevention plan that uses nearly $2 billion of customer’s dollars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Xcel Energy filed a wildfire mitigation plan that includes measures such as precautionarily shutting off power and installing miles of new underground power lines – a plan that could cost customers nearly $2 billion.

The $1.9 billion cost is spread over three years – and would be charged to the Pueblo-based company's one-and-a-half million customers. These customers would see a price increase of about $9 a month if the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approves the first draft of the plan.

Among the proposed ideas, Xcel said it would bury 50 miles of power lines, a project worth $200 million. It would also add wildfire smoke detection to its current artificial intelligence camera system.

The company additionally proposed a public safety power shutoff program, which would allow Xcel to shut off power in emergency areas to prevent electrical fires.

If the plan passes, Xcel would create a wildfire risk team comprised of 31 members, a move that would cost over $15 million. The team would evaluate Xcel's prevention measures to minimize the chance the company's equipment causes a wildfire.

Officials say the approval process could take up to a year. The state's Public Utilities Commission will have the final say on what the mitigation plan consists of and the overall customer charge.