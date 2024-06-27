Lewisville doctor puts out house fire while cycling to work

By Christian Petersen

LEWISVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A local doctor made a special house call for a Lewisville couple Thursday morning, but this had nothing to do with a medical emergency. It all happened while he was biking to work.

Dr. Steve Bissette noticed something out of the ordinary on his bike ride to work last Thursday morning. Bissette saw smoke coming from the back of a house on Williams Road. When he stopped to check it out, he noticed the back deck was on fire.

Bissette called 911 but was having trouble getting through, so he picked up a garden hose and started to put out the fire. He also tried knocking on the door to wake up the couple inside. Eventually, Bissette connected with dispatchers and help soon arrived.

The homeowners woke up as firefighters were putting out the fire. By that time, Bissette was back on his way to work.

Bissette says the homeowner stopped by his office later that day.

“And that afternoon, the gentleman that lives there was here at the office thanking me. And I really appreciated that. That was very kind. Yeah. And he said, ‘What can I do for you?’ And I said, ‘You just did it. You just did it,'” he said.

Bissette says the cycling community is always keeping watch when they’re on the road, not only for their safety but the safety of others as well.

