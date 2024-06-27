Denver nonprofit furniture bank opens with aim to help those exiting homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A new furniture bank in Denver is opening with the mission of serving those exiting homelessness and other difficult life circumstances.

On The House Furniture Bank will distribute lightly-used furniture and home furnishings at no cost to those in the process of becoming housed.

"What would it feel like to be given those keys to your first home only to be told you're on your own to furnish it?” EmilyJane Zahreddine, founder of On The House, said in a press release. "We want to make sure that people understand that getting our unhoused neighbors into homes is only the first step, not the finish line.”

To access On The House's services, a case worker must apply on a client's behalf. Representatives say clients will be assisted in finding items that will fit their space by trauma-informed volunteers and staff members at the warehouse.

The facility's furniture stock comes directly from its sister for-profit business, Furnishing Hope Junk Removal, which specializes in home cleanouts. Furnishing Hope launched its business operations in May.

For more information, visit www.onthehouseden.org.