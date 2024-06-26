This Golf Galaxy employee was so nervous he drank three beers before a crucial playoff. Here’s what happened next

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — There are a variety of methods golfers can call upon to soothe their anxiety in the face of a dreaded playoff. Some might head out to the driving range, others may listen to music or discuss strategy with their caddie.

Faced with an unprecedented level of stress, Nick Bienz took a more commonplace approach to stress relief: he headed to the bar. Three beers and eight nerve-wracking holes later, the 27-year-old stamped his ticket to his first ever PGA Tour event.

The Golf Galaxy employee will not be available to work this week, after he secured his place in the field at Thursday’s Rocket Mortgage Classic with a terrific – and slightly tipsy – qualifying performance on Monday.

Hoagland, Indiana, native Bienz had faced an anxious wait to discover his fate after five birdies and an eagle had sent him back to the clubhouse atop the leaderboard with a bogey-free seven-under 65.

With multiple groups still finishing their rounds at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington, Michigan, the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) alumni headed to the bar to summon some Dutch courage.

While nursing his second beer, he was joined at the table by Ryan French – or, as he is better known on social media, Monday Q Info – who has amassed 170,000 followers in his coverage of those hopefuls grinding away on golf’s developmental tours and qualifying events.

“I need every ounce of alcohol right now to calm the nervous system and not try to vomit on myself,” Bienz told French in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“That’s where we’re at right now.”

It was uncharted territory for Bienz, who explained to French that he works at Golf Galaxy – a golf equipment and apparel retailer with stores across the US – to help fund his professional career, arriving early or staying late to take advantage of the shop’s in-house practice facilities. The biggest event he had played to date was a state open, according to French.

He had attempted to qualify for events before, including several on the Korn Ferry Tour – the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit – but had never been so close to getting over the line. Having previously packed a week’s worth of clothes in anticipation of making it through, Bienz – chasing any way to change his luck – had only brought enough for Monday.

“I think I play better when I don’t have any expectations, to the point where I didn’t even bring any clothes beyond today,” Bienz told the PGA Tour.

“I had to go buy underwear and socks last night because I ran out of those.”

‘I have to call my boss’

Bienz and four others headed into the playoff in a straight shootout for the final two spots. A nail-biting war of attrition ensued, with Bienz driving brilliantly to keep himself among the three players that headed to the eighth playoff hole.

Having almost holed out with his approach, Bienz tapped in from a few feet away to clinch his place in a field that will fight for its share of a $9.2 million prize purse – not that he can recall the moment itself.

“I don’t remember hitting the putt,” Bienz added to the PGA Tour. “I know that sounds really crazy, but I don’t remember hitting the putt on 18 in regulation either to make birdie. Once it hit, I was like, ‘This is surreal.’”

Once he has figured out what he is going to wear at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, Bienz will turn his focus to taking on some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, including South Korea’s rising star Tom Kim, who was narrowly beaten by rampant world No.

1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at last week’s Travelers Championship.

“No matter what happens – if I shoot 80-80 the first round and I miss the cut – at least I can hold my head up high and say, ‘You finally did it, you finally got into one,’” he said.

“It’s stupid to say it’s all gravy because, obviously, if you want to play professionally, you can’t just get to the PGA Tour, you have to play well on the PGA Tour.”

Then there is the prospect of viral fame to wrestle with, with French’s coverage of Bienz’s heroics capturing the imagination of fans and players alike.

“Pair him with me,” four-time PGA Tour champion Kevin Kisner – also in action Thursday – demanded of the PGA Tour in a post on X, while a Venmo link for Bienz shared by French has drawn in a flurry of payments, including $500 from Ohio-based Garage Beer.

“I Facetimed my fiancée in the cart on the way back and she was sobbing, couldn’t get words out … The first thing she said to me she was like, ‘You’re famous,” Bienz added to the PGA Tour.

“’I was like, ‘What does that even mean, it’s a Monday qualifier?’ She couldn’t get many words out, but she was like, ‘I’m proud of you.’”

Before he left the course, Bienz reconvened with French for a final debrief.

“I have to call my boss and call off work tomorrow for sure,” he admitted. “I’m supposed to be there 7:30 in the morning and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.