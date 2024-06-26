Proposed downtown Colorado Springs high-rise apartment complex reduces proposed height

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A proposed high-rise apartment complex that would be built in downtown Colorado Springs has reduced the number of stories the building will be.

Developers of the newly announced residential and retail project, ONE VeLa say that the building will be 27 stories rather than the initial proposal of 36 stories.

The building will be located at the corner of Sawatch and Costilla, near the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum, the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, and Weidner Field.

The developers say that ONE VeLa will offer a modern living experience with 404 homes, including a proposed mix of 160 studio, 106 one-bedroom, and 132 two-bedroom apartments and duplexes, along with six three-bedroom units.

The building will also include nearly 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail space; five levels of parking with 476 spaces and electric vehicle charging stations, with 10% of the spaces open to the public; and 14,780 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, such as a fitness center, a conference room, an indoor/outdoor bar, an indoor/outdoor party room, a resort-style infinity-edge outdoor pool, grilling stations, dog runs, dog wash stations, a spa and hot tub, and massage and lifestyle treatment rooms.

Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for Fall 2024.