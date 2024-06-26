Denver Zoo welcomes new name, logo to promote conservation efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The 128-year-old Denver Zoo officially has a new name: the "Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance" (DZCA).

Zoo officials say the name and logo change reflects the zoo's commitment to wildlife conservation efforts in Colorado and beyond. Over the past 30 years, the zoo has funded over 600 conservation efforts in 62 different countries.

Besides being home to over 25,000 animals, DZCA’s work includes research, sustainability practices, habitat restoration and wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

“Our new identity as Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance honors our past efforts to connect people with wildlife and protect threatened species and habitats, and will guide us into the future where our work will only become increasingly important,” said Brian Aucone, chief conservation officer of DZCA, in a press release Tuesday. “This is the start of an exciting new era in our 128-year history, and we hope to inspire future generations of animal lovers and conservationists to join us!”

DZCA most recently launched conservation programs and partnerships in Africa and Southeast Asia with the mission of protecting the regions' endangered animals, such as Asian elephants and mountain gorillas.