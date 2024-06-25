Police in the Kenyan capital fire live bullets as protesters rally against proposed new taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have fired live ammunition at anti-government protesters in the capital Nairobi as thousands continued to rally demanding legislators vote against new taxes proposed in a controversial finance bill. Two people died in protests last week but there were no immediate reports of any fresh casualties Tuesday. Medics set up emergency response temporary shelters in different cities with supplies donated by Kenyans. The third round of protests took place as lawmakers vote on the finance bill that would introduce new taxes, including an eco-levy that would raise the price of goods like sanitary towels and diapers.

