An Air Force gymnast will get a shot at making the U.S. Olympic team

Patrick Hoopes is an NCAA gymnastics champion in the pommel horse, "It's also something that like it's just feels super rewarding that I like, make a routine and and finally get like a skill that's like taking a while to work on it," says Air Force junior, Patrick Hoopes.

Now he's working on grabbing a spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. He admits since winning an NCAA title, his head has been spinning, "Like it feels kind of surreal. Especially how quick my gymnastics career has kind of picked up in the last two, three months has been absolutely incredible," says Hoopes.

If he makes the Olympic team, it would be incredible because he would represent our country and a branch of the military, "I guess it definitely is cool to represent to be able to say I represent the country and in two different ways on the military aspect. For something I've done since I was like two years old," says Hoopes.

He's enjoying his Olympic experience, but one of his biggest goals is that he wants to shine during his senior season at Air Force, "You know, coming into my last NCAA season. I'm excited to, like, finish strong and hopefully, you know, do the same thing, at least the same thing I did this year and hopefully better," says Hoopes.