Colorado Springs Police Department seeking Victim Advocacy volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking community volunteers to assist their Victim Advocacy Unit in providing resources and support to victims of crime.

Volunteers work side-by-side with full-time department staff.

Some of the services provided by the Victim Advocacy Unit include:

Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24 hours a day, 7 days a week on-call victim assistance).

Information on the Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA).

Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Referrals to community agencies and resources.

Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system.

Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency.

Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders.

Applications to volunteer are currently open and close on July 19, 2024. You can complete an application online here.

Those selected will be given 40 hours of specialized training with the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting in September, where they'll be trained on crisis intervention and advocacy.