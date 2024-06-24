Two southern Colorado Walmart stores to offer free HIV screenings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Walmart has announced it is now offering free HIV screenings at two if its locations in southern Colorado. The announcement and implementation of the new service comes just ahead of National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

The retailer says the two new offerings are part of an expansion of HIV Point-of-Care Treatment Screenings within its eight Specialty Pharmacies of the Community (SPOC) located within Walmart pharmacies across the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 13 percent of Coloradans with HIV are unaware of their status, meaning they aren’t getting the HIV care they need. Walmart says its intention is to "assist those who go untested by providing this hyper-local, accessible healthcare service."

Walmart has eight existing SPOC locations in Colorado, including the two locations in southern Colorado, listed below:

Store #1434 –707 8th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Store #1001 – 4080 W. Northern Ave. Pueblo, CO 81005

According to Walmart, the HIV Point of Care Screenings consist of a free HIV test administered by an HIV-trained Walmart pharmacist and a discussion of other preventative measures like STI tests, contraceptive use, the need for a pregnancy test, medication that can treat or prevent the spread of HIV, vaccines a patient may need and more. The test is a blood sample, gathered through a finger prick, and takes less than 30 minutes to return results.