Things to know about the gender-affirming care case as the Supreme Court prepares to weigh in

The Supreme Court is planning to weigh in on whether states can ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Most Republican-controlled states have adopted such laws in the past few years. The laws generally bar puberty-blocking drugs and hormone treatments for those whose gender identity does not match their sex at birth. Most major medical societies oppose the restrictions. The laws also prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for those under 18, though those are rare The laws are part of a broader effort that has resulted in reining in of the rights of transgender people. Meanwhile, many Democratic-controlled states have passed policies to preserve access to the treatments.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CARLA K. JOHNSON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.