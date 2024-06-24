High-profile German far-right politician on trial again over alleged use of Nazi slogan

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent German far-right politician who plans to run for the governor’s job in an eastern state later this year has gone on trial for the second time on charges of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event. Björn Höcke was fined 13,000 euros ($13,900) last month for using symbols of an unconstitutional organization, a verdict that his lawyers are appealing against. The trial that opened Monday at the state court in Halle involves a second alleged use of the same slogan. Höcke is a high-profile figure in the Alternative for Germany party.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.