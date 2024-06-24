Colorado introduces “Bill of Rights” for students involved in the criminal justice system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A new state law aims to provide an easier way for students in the juvenile or criminal justice system to transition back into school.

House Bill 1216 establishes a bill of rights for "justice-involved" K-12 students that public and charter school districts are required to follow. The bill outlines alternative ways for these students to get back into school, receive credit and work toward graduation.

Under this new law, as soon as a student is released from custody a school must contact the family within three days to begin the process of re-enrollment. A student who requests to be re-enrolled must be within 10 business days.

The bill also grants credit for work students complete while in the criminal justice system and requires that they be set up with a graduation plan. Schools are required to track these students' graduation progress and completion.

It also establishes a statewide hotline for justice-engaged students, their families, and justice system and education personnel to use. Those who contact the hotline will be helped with connecting to the proper resources.

According to data from Colorado Youth for a Change, 60,000 youth are incarcerated every day nationals, and 66% of youth in the juvenile justice system end up dropping out of school.

Colorado is the first state to pass laws regarding the transition back to school for juveniles involved in the justice system.

Schools are required to implement these policies by August 2025.