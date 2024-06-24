Boebert faces first election Tuesday since switching districts and the vaping scandal

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert faces her first election in a Republican primary since she fled a tough reelection bid in Colorado and ran in a more favorably red congressional district across the state. Boebert, who planted her MAGA flag in the U.S. House of Representatives, has amassed conservative clout across the country. Republican voters on Tuesday will now weigh Boebert’s candidacy in the new district as she faces more traditional Republican rivals. Those include former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, current state Reps. Mike Lynch and Richard Holtorf and parental rights advocate Deborah Flora.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

