Love on top of Pikes Peak – A wedding between two drivers of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb

We had love at fourteen thousand feet a-top of America's mountain on Sunday.

Reaching the summit of Pikes Peak during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is an accomplishment in it's own right but there was a special moment between two drivers on Sunday. As Mary Barker and Kendall Samuel tied the knot after racing to the clouds on Sunday.

Mary and Kendall read their vows to one another with the hum of an engine in the background. Instead of a wearing a wedding dress and a tuxedo, they wore their racing suits.

Mary was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma last September and after six months of chemotherapy, she was declared in remission. Which made the Samuel's wedding that much more special.