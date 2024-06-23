Ukrainian drones and missiles kill 4 in Russia and Crimea, after bombing of Kharkiv leaves 3 dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say four people died in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks a day after Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv killed three people and left dozens in hospitals. The dead in Russia included two people killed by falling debris when five Ukrainian missiles were shot down Sunday in Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-annexed Crimea. The city’s Moscow-installed governor said almost 100 people were injured. One person was killed and three injured in Russia’s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine. The attacks came after Russia struck Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon with four aerial bombs, hitting a five-story residential building and killing three people.

