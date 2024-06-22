Small wildfire burning near Beulah in Pueblo County, U.S Forest Service responding

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S Forest Service is working on a small wildfire that broke out near Beulah, which is just over 26 miles southwest of Pueblo. Now named the Oak Ridge Fire, it has grown throughout the day from .10 acres to .25 acres in size. Officials say there is no threat to the community.

Crews from the U.S Forest Service responded to visible smoke just after 9 am on Saturday morning, confirming later that hour that a single downed tree that was on fire was responsible. Officials said the fire is about two ridges away from the Beulah Highlands.

A helicopter was recruited for bucket drops over the fire, which remained creeping and smoldering in steep terrain throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

Crews say they will resume air and ground operations on Sunday morning.