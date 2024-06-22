Ryan McMahon draws bases-loaded walk on pitch-clock violation, Rockies beat Nationals 8-7

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk on a full-count, pitch-clock violation by Kyle Finnegan, and the Colorado Rockies scored two runs in the ninth inning for an 8-7 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Colorado had four straight singles to open the ninth off Nationals closer Finnegan (2-4) to bring up McMahon. Hunter Goodman and Jake Cave singled to open the inning, and Brenton Doyle singled to tie it after fouling off two bunt attempts. Ezequiel Tovar hit a line single to right to load the bases. Luis Garcia hit two-run homer to give Washington a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning and CJ Abrams had three his including his 12th home run. The Nationals had won 10 of 13.

