Driver arrested for veering into oncoming traffic, hitting another car causing serious injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A driver is in police custody for vehicular assault after they allegedly veered into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday night, Colorado Springs Police (CSP) responded to the intersection of North Murray Boulevard and east Bijou Street.

Following an investigation, police determined the Nissan SUV was driving northbound on North Murray Blvd when it veered into oncoming lanes of southbound traffic. The Nissan SUV then hit a Honda SUV.

Police say the driver of the Honda SUV suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan SUV has been identified as Oscar Almendariz.

CSP arrested Almendariz for vehicular assault.

The Major Crash Team is now investigating and officers say alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor.