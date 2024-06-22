Kevin Costner confirms he won’t return to ‘Yellowstone’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Days after discussing what it would take for him to return to “Yellowstone,” Kevin Costner has announced he’s done with the hit show.

The actor made the announcement in a video he shared on Instagram.

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about ‘Yellowstone,’ that beloved series that I love, that I know you love,” Costner said. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”

He has been working on a multi-part film series, the first of which “Horizon: An American Saga,” is in theaters next week.

He posted the video soon after the announcement that the much anticipated return of “Yellowstone” is happening November 10.

Costner said of the show in which he played patriarch John Dutton, “It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it.”

“I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning,” he said. “I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Costner recently appeared on Howard Stern’s show and said he would only be returning if “the planets want to align up.”

“Which means the storylines, the scripts and then I want to work more than once a year,” Costner said. “And to do that, times have to be set aside for things. When that couldn’t happen that can’t work for me anymore.”

He also told Stern that he had a conversation with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

“We both said what was important to us, and it doesn’t seem like we can [work things out],” Costner said. “My whole life has been about am I gonna stand tall even in some desperate situation where it doesn’t work for me.”

Costner originated the role of John Dutton and said he absolutely believed the series could go on without him. He is co-writing, co-producing, directing and starring in the first “Horizon” film.

“Horizon: An American Saga” debuts in theaters on June 28. The film is distributed by Warner Bros., which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

