Kate and the kids wish Prince William a happy birthday with fun family photo

By Max Foster and Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Prince William’s family marked his 42nd birthday on Friday by posting a fun photo of him jumping off a sand dune, holding hands with his children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” said the accompanying caption, written by Catherine, Princess of Wales, who also took the photo while in Norfolk last month.

All four of them are leaping into the air and grinning in the photo, with William and George looking towards the camera.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it a tradition to release photos on landmark family occasions, like birthdays, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and wedding anniversaries.

For Father’s Day on Sunday, the family released another photo of William and his children, also taken by Kate at a beach.

Meanwhile, William’s father King Charles posted a photo of himself holding his son when he was a baby to mark his son’s birthday on Friday.

The family were last seen in public altogether on Saturday for the King’s official birthday, also known as Trooping the Colour, which marked Kate’s first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

Kate stepped away from public duties in January, following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition. In March, amid speculation about her wellbeing, she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer after the operation, and was undergoing treatment.

She gave an update on her health on June 14, saying she had made “good progress” in her recovery. But she said she expected her treatment to last for a few more months and was “not out of the woods yet.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to reporting.