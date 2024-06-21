Skip to Content
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI settles privacy suit

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Facial recognition startup Clearview AI has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging its massive photographic collection of faces violated the subjects’ privacy rights. Attorneys estimate the deal could be worth more than $50 million. Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, of the Northern District of Illinois, gave preliminary approval to the agreement Friday. But the unique agreement gives plaintiffs in the case a share of the company’s potential value, rather than a traditional payout. Clearview does not admit any fault as part of the agreement. An attorney for the company did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

