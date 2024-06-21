At least 30 dead after days of heavy rains in the Northern Triangle

By Merlin Delcid, CNN

San Salvador (CNN) — At least 30 people have died in the heavy rains pounding Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador this week, according to authorities in each country.

In El Salvador, 19 deaths have been recorded due to the storms, the director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya, told local media.

Among the victims are two minors who died after a landslide buried their home in the Soyapango district, located about six miles from capital San Salvador.

More than 2,500 people in El Salvador have been evacuated from their homes and have been placed in shelters.

In Guatemala, 10 people died have died due to the rains and more than 350 people have been evacuated and are staying in shelters, according to the country’s National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

Guatemalan authorities reported nearly 2,900 homes, 225 roads and 27 schools were damaged.

In Honduras, one person has died due to the weather, according to a report from the country’s Permanent Contingencies Committee (Copeco) and more than 1,200 people have been evacuated.

The intense rainfall was expected to continue to affect the three countries on Friday.

