Mark Rutte set to become NATO’s next secretary general after Romania drops long-held objection

(CNN) — Mark Rutte, the outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands, is now set to become the next NATO secretary general. Romania, the only member of the alliance holding out on his candidacy, removed its objection and was set to withdraw its own candidate for the job on Thursday.

NATO officials confirmed to CNN that Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian president and its candidate for the job, has indicated to allies that he will be withdrawing from the running. The decision on Rutte could not be taken because there was not consensus while Iohannis was still in contention, but now that decision can go ahead – although the date for its confirmation has yet to be set.

The term of current secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, runs out on October 1.

Rutte will inherit a NATO that is racing to bolster its own security while also supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion. The alliance is walking a tightrope of rearming and increasing military spending while avoiding provoking Moscow and escalating what is already the deadliest war on European soil in decades.

While Rutte has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since the start of the war, critics have pointed out that during his time as Dutch leader the Netherlands’ defense budget was often below the 2% of GDP target that NATO members are expected to spend.

Sources also say Rutte has been on a political journey, noting that in 2014 he attended the Winter Olympics in the Russian ski resort of Sochi with the Dutch king and queen while Russian tanks rolled into Crimea.

However, with European politics likely to be unstable for the next five years and the prospect of a second Donald Trump term in the United States, Rutte, a moderate liberal, is thought to be in a good position to shepherd the 32-member alliance through what will be a difficult period.

His priority will be to maintain NATO’s support for Kyiv. The alliance members have provided weapons, training and intelligence to Ukraine. Over time its position has evolved from not sending any tanks to allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russian territory with NATO weapons. Ukraine is also seeking to join the alliance.

Rutte must also oversee NATO’s radical upgrade in defense and security capabilities. This will mean encouraging members to spend more money on defense and cooperating more closely on weapons procurement and plans for troop deployment.

He will also have to navigate the result of the next US election. NATO allies are aware that Trump has historically criticized NATO allies for not spending enough money on their own security and relying on America. While few believe Trump would withdraw from the alliance or intentionally undermine European security, his bombastic approach to diplomacy could allow belligerent nations to view NATO as being weak and vulnerable.

Sweden and Finland have both joined NATO since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a poke in the eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Rutte may not see further expansion during his time in charge of the alliance, any increase in NATO’s operations or capabilities will be seen as provocation in Moscow.

