Josh Gad is ‘very excited’ to star in a sequel of Mel Brooks’ ‘Spaceballs’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Josh Gad is partnering with Mel Brooks for some laughs.

The actor has confirmed that he is working with the legendary funnyman on a sequel to Brooks’ 1987 hit film “Spaceballs.”

Gad shared the news, first reported by The InSneider, on his verified social media.

“My phone has never exploded as hard as it did today. We are very excited!” Gad wrote. “Early days still, but working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make something worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true.”

He also wrote that he worships “at the alter of all things Brooks and we are doing everything in our power alongside Mel to make sure you get what you’ve waited 37 long years for. EVERYTHING.”

The original film has a cult following. It was co-written by Brooks and was a parody of popular space and sci-fi movies.

Brooks, 97, costarred in the original along with a star-studded cast including Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga.

