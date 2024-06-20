How Biden and Trump are taking very different approaches to preparing for next week’s debate

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is beginning an intense period of private debate preparations at Camp David. His trip comes as officials in both parties scramble to set expectations for what may be the most consequential presidential debate in decades. Biden’s team notes he cannot afford an underwhelming performance against Donald Trump Thursday night. Trump’s allies are pushing the Republican to stay focused on his governing plans, but they’re expecting him to be tested by pointed questions about his unrelenting focus on election fraud and his legal baggage. Strategists on both sides agree on one thing: Nearly four months before Election Day, the political stakes could not be higher.

