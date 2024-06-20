Hawaii settles climate change lawsuit filed by youth plaintiffs

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor and lawyers for youth plaintiffs say they have settled a lawsuit alleging Hawaii violated the state constitution by operating a transportation system that harmed the climate and infringed upon the children’s right to a clean and healthy environment. The parties say the settlement recognizes children’s constitutional rights to a life-sustaining climate. The governor says it confirms the department’s commitment to plan and implement changes to reach the state’s goal of net-negative emissions by 2045. The parties say the settlement is the first between a state government and youth plaintiffs to address constitutional issues arising from climate change.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.