By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, became the newest US federal holiday in 2021, though its storied history has held significance for many Black Americans for a long time.

On June 19, 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming that enslaved African Americans were free. This was more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Many African Americans have commemorated Juneteenth with parties, parades and gatherings. The Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 moved Juneteenth to the forefront of national consciousness, and at least 28 states and Washington DC — along with the federal government — recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday.

Now, many employees both at the public and private level enjoy the day off from work. Others use it as a day of public service to volunteer in the community or advocate for issues affecting the Black American community. This year, Juneteenth falls on Wednesday, June 19. Here’s what’s open and closed on Juneteenth 2024.

Postal services

Juneteenth is a holiday for the United States Postal Service, so it will not deliver mail.

However, all UPS and FedEx services will be open and available.

Financial services

Markets will be closed, and Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading on Wednesday.

Juneteenth is also a banking holiday observed by the Federal Reserve. Major banks like Chase and Bank of America will be closed in observance of the holiday. TD Bank, which has remained open in previous years, will also be closed Wednesday.

As always, online banking services and ATMs will be available for use.

Schools and government agencies

Federal offices will be closed on Juneteenth. Many schools will already be off for summer break.

However, whether government or state employees in different places get a paid day off varies. In 2023, at least 28 states recognized Juneteenth as a public holiday for which state workers received a paid day off, according to a Pew Research analysis. Other states may hold a day of observance or other commemorations.

Retailers

Most major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Juneteenth. Walmart and Target, for example, will be open during normal hours. It’s best to check if your local businesses and restaurants are also operating during normal hours for the holiday.

CNN’s Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.