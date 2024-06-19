The Philippine vice president resigns from posts in Marcos’ Cabinet as alliance flounders

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has resigned from her posts of education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body as her whirlwind alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. unraveled over key differences. The communications secretary said Wednesday that Duterte would remain the vice president. Her resignation from Marcos’ Cabinet follows open political hostilities between her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Marcos. Sara Duterte and Marcos have clashed over efforts to arrest a religious leader accused of child abuses and Manila’s handling of escalating territorial disputes with Beijing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.