Electric cars are making some noise at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The Race to the Clouds. You get the sound of the cars in the distance and up close, and while the sound are familiar, some are less so.

There's five electric vehicles racing this year, one of them is being driven by Romain Dumas, who drove an EV van last year, and finished second, "This year with a truck... We hope to have a little bit more performance for sure. We stick to the same concept. The same batteries, the same power," says Dumas.

EV's are new to the scene and while they take some getting used to, they're more powerful than you might think, "So, it's 1,400 horsepower. So1400 is quite a lot, you know. But for sure it's a lot of weight is more than the 1.6 tons," says Dumas.

They're starting to grow on the drivers, "EV is a huge, huge advantage. Two ways. One, you're obviously dealing with the atmosphere, gas powered cars, they have to work a lot harder up top with less oxygen. The second is instant torque," says Ron "Roncar" Zaras.

Dani Sordo adds, "You have a lot of power. You can generate a lot of power with this car. Also, with the altitude, you don't miss the power at the end."