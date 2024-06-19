“It can be a very spiritual experience:” 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you've lived in the Pikes Peak region for a summer, you've likely heard of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC).

It is the second oldest race in the world and has run every year aside from world wars. The course has 156 corners that drivers have to navigate in order to reach the top. The driver with the fastest time is crowned King of the Mountain.

As a Colorado native, I have avoided hill climb traffic more than anything.

However, I never fully understood why people would want to race up Pikes Peak at full speed for fun. So when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at the chance to experience this event firsthand.

Loaded into a Porsche, I joined some competitors at Glenn Cove, also called the middle section, where I would be driven at over one hundred miles an hour to Devil's Playground.

Before the racing began, we got a look in the pit where cars were being unloaded and perfected before starting practice runs. Then a short drivers meeting broke down how the morning would run.

With the sun cresting over the mountain, it was time I suited up, donned a racing helmet, and slid, not so gracefully, into the passenger seat of a Porsche GT3RS.

This is where former competitor and PPIHC chairman, Fred Veitch, assured me I would be fine.

"She's in trouble now, no I'm kidding she'll love this," Fred quipped.

Then, without seeing anyone make this run today, Fred took off.

Going roughly 100 miles an hour Fred approached the first hairpin turn and that is when I realized I may be in over my head.

But Fred stayed cool as a cucumber and I got a small understanding of why people do this.

"This is incredible!" That was the only sentiment I could think to say during the ride.

After our run, Fred explained why he continues to come back year after year.

"The mountain is a living organism and it can be a very spiritual experience," Fred said.

A spiritual experience for some and a family legacy.

After practice runs concluded, we talked with Loni Unser, who is a third-generation racer and her family has won roughly one-quarter of the hill climbs. That's 26 wins out of the past 101 races.

Not only is she representing her family, but also women in motorsports as one of only 6 running this year.

"It's great when little girls come up to me and I put them in my car. It's my job to inspire the younger generation and hopefully, they won't have to overcome some of the obstacles I did," Unser remarked.

The current record for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is under seven minutes and I'm told that there are several people this year looking to break that.

