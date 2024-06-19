Skip to Content
Eastbound I-70 at Georgetown closed indefinitely due to multi-vehicle crash & semi-truck fire

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado State Patrol, eastbound I-70 near Georgetown is now closed indefinitely due to a semi-truck fire. Officials with CSP say that while the interstate was temporarily closed as crews worked to extinguish the blaze, another crash involving five vehicles occurred among the backed-up traffic.

Colorado State Patrol says there are no preliminary numbers to provide at this time. Crews are still working to clear the scene, and there is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

