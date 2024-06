Djordje Mihailovic completes his first MLS hat trick as the Rapids beat St. Louis City 3-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic completed a hat trick for the first time in his career, Zack Steffen posted his second straight clean sheet and the Colorado Rapids beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Wednesday night. It was the first hat trick for the Rapids since Gyasi Zardes secured one against Minnesota in August 2022. Mihailovic scored on a header, a left-footed shot and a penalty with his right foot. An unmarked Mihailovic was first to Sebastian Anderson’s long throw in that bounced in the box and he headed it in to open the scoring in the ninth minute. Mihailovic capitalized on another St. Louis mistake in the 60th when he intercepted a throw from goalkeeper Roman Bürki and slotted it home. Mihailovic sent Bürki the wrong way on a penalty kick.

