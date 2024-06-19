Chappell Roan draws Bonnaroo crowd after festival organizers made last-minute switch to bigger stage

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It’s all rise for Chappell Roan.

The emerging pop star drew in a major crowd at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee over the weekend, validating festival organizers’ decision to move her performance to a bigger stage to accommodate anticipated crowds.

Some Chappell supporters even began camping out around 3:30 a.m. to claim their spot before her set, according to The Tennessean. CNN has reached out to Bonnaroo to confirm the number of people in attendance for Roan’s performance.

Bonnaroo’s move came days after came after Roan, whose given name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, drew an unexpectedly large crowd at New York City’s Gov Ball Music Festival, where she appeared on stage in head-to-toe green body paint dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

The singer, 26, who signed her first record deal as a teen, recently expressed some of the pressure she has felt with her growing popularity.

“I just want to be honest with the crowd,” Roan, visibly emotional, said during a concert in North Carolina last week, according to a video posted to YouTube. “I just feel a little off today because I think that my career has just kind of gone really fast and it’s really hard to keep up.”

Roan’s music has an ’80s synth-pop sound with smooth vocals and colorful stage style.

Her 2023 debut studio album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” currently sits in the No. 12 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. She also has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to the music charting site, including “Red Wine Supernova,” “Hot To Go!” and her latest single, “Good Luck Babe!”

