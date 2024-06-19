Alamosa man shot after attempting to run from deputies

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a law enforcement shooting in Alamosa that left a suspect with non-life-threatening injuries.

The CBI says that on June 19, 2024, just after midnight an Alamosa Sheriff's deputy attempted to contact a red Ford Explorer driving carelessly in a Safeway Parking lot. The driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit ensued, with two other deputies assisting.

According to the CBI, the driver drove over a grassy median into a residential area, where the driver then got out of his SUV and ran on foot. An Alamosa Deputy verbally engaged an adult male in the 1200 block of 3rd St, later identified as Justin Claude Trujillo.

The CBI says that Trujillo pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot. All three deputies returned fire, striking Trujillo two times, once in the abdomen and once in the leg. Alamosa deputies provided medical intervention and then took him into custody.

Trujillo was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where he is in stable condition.

Trujillo will face the following charges:

Criminal Attempt, murder in the first degree of a peace officer (F2)

Assault in the first degree (F3)

Vehicular Eluding (F5)

Menacing (F5)

Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender (F5)

All three deputies have been placed on Administrative Leave pending the CBI's investigation.