Fire crews are at the scene of a fire off the side of I-25 in Colorado Springs

today at 4:19 AM
Published 4:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Fire Crews are at the scene of a fire off the side of I-25 headed southbound in between North Academy and Woodmen in Colorado Springs.

Emergency crews are working on extinguishing the fire. The severity of the burn and the cause have not been released at this time. According to one of our team members, they saw the fire burning around 2:30 this morning.

This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.

Ty Evans

