Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in fatal assault sinks in Red Sea in second-such sinking

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A bulk carrier sank days after an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels believed to have killed one mariner on board. It’s the second-such ship to be sunk in the rebel campaign. The Tutor sank in the Red Sea. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, which issued a warning to sailors in the region. It said: “Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location. The vessel is believed to have sunk.” The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the sinking.

