One dead after fatal stabbing at park in eastern Colorado Springs

today at 4:45 AM
Published 4:53 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead following a fatal stabbing at Remington Park at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident occurred after a large disturbance in the area. When first responders arrived, the man was still alive, but he later died on scene.

No suspect in custody at this time, and the investigation is still underway. Officials say more details are expected to be released tomorrow on June 19.

Sadie Buggle

